$57.73 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $57.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $888.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.