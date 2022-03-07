$57.73 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $57.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $888.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.