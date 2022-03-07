$571.45 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will announce $571.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $568.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.83 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $453.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.24.

TDOC traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $206.17.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

