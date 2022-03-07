704 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 91,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 227,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 64,479 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after purchasing an additional 399,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $50.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

