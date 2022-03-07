$8.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 billion and the lowest is $7.69 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $33.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.03 billion to $34.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.76 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.86. 140,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $121.21 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

