8,015 Shares in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ASPY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.64. 47,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.