$83.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) to post sales of $83.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $96.49 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $99.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $378.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $423.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $356.09 million to $591.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $590,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.