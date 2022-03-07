9,402 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.90. 113,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,316. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.30. The company has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

