9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

JFU stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. 9F has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JFU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 9F in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9F in the second quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in 9F during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 9F in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 9F during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

