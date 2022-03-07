AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AAR by 216.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 497,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 5,736.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in AAR by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AAR by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,721,000 after buying an additional 233,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AAR by 199.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

