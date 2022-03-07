Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABT stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.84. 237,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.