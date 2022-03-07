Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABT stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.84. 237,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

3 Stocks Set to Double
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.