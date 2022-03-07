Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.85 on Monday, hitting $118.56. 195,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,729. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.