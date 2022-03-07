AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,337 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.38. The stock had a trading volume of 290,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

