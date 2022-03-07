Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,224 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 335,539 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 301,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

