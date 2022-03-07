Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $164.85

Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 164.85 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 164.90 ($2.21), with a volume of 948913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.40).
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABDN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).
The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.84.
In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($106,802.63). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($133,765.46).
About Abrdn (LON:ABDN)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
