Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $164.85

Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 164.85 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 164.90 ($2.21), with a volume of 948913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.40).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABDN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).

The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($106,802.63). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($133,765.46).

About Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

