ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q4. The company’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, has recorded strong sales since its launch. Its top line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid. The drug’s label-expansion program looks promising, with several studies being currently underway. The company filed for Nuplazid label expansion in February 2022. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but will also boost sales in the days ahead. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a worry. Also, the regulatory setback wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid’s label expansion, hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.