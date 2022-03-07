Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.15 and a 200-day moving average of $352.04. The stock has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

