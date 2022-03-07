Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 17,185 Shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 1,279.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

BATT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

