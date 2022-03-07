Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

