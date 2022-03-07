Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.00. 29,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

