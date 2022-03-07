Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. 136,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,557. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

