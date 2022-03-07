Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 18,235 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.7% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.
VCSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.16. 63,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $82.92.
