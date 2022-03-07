Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.54 on Monday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Acorn Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorn Energy (ACFN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.