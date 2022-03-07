Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.54 on Monday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Acorn Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

