Activest Wealth Management Makes New $69,000 Investment in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 38.4% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYG stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,000,425 shares of company stock valued at $20,012,478. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

