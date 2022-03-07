Activest Wealth Management Sells 262 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

