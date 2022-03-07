Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.93

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 2570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $64,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 96,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

