AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CEO Purchases $499,360.48 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 43.1% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.