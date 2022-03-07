Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.56

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 3269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.