Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,111 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Ford Motor accounts for 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 151.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,273,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,503,000 after buying an additional 2,574,825 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.39. 1,224,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,178,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

