Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 978,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,579,746. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58.

