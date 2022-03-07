Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.12 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,750,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.96. 35,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.90 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

