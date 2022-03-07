Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $336,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,991,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,376,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,002,836. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

