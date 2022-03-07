Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,470. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.68 and its 200 day moving average is $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

