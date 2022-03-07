Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.09. 7,579,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.