Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARE. National Bank Financial lowered Aecon Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.51.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.29. The stock has a market cap of C$963.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

