AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Price Up 11.3%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. 33,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 520,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

