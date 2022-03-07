AGC Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGC in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Shares of ASGLY opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.79. AGC has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

AGC Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.