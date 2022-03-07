Agiliti (AGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Agiliti to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agiliti stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $298,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $180,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,885.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter worth $530,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

