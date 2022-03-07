agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for agilon health in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.44. agilon health has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in agilon health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

