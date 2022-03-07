Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will report ($1.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.94). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.64) to ($5.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($7.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.96) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

