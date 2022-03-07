Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.