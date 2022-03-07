AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $143.35

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.35 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 143.35 ($1.92), with a volume of 60044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.98 ($2.24).

The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.51.

Get AIB Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.