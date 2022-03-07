Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 10,935,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

