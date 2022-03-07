Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,833,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. KeyCorp upped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.22.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $18,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 609,383 shares of company stock worth $104,547,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $142.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.76 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

