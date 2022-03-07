Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
