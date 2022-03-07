Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

