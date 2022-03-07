Akash Network (AKT) Hits Market Capitalization of $131.79 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002962 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $131.79 million and $1.14 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.28 or 0.06668436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,072.96 or 0.99972055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

