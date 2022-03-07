Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.04.
AGI opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $10,736,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
