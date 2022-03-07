Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from $15.50 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AQN. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.02. 256,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after buying an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after buying an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,539,000 after buying an additional 304,767 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

