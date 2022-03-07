Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,015,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Allegion by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

NYSE ALLE opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.83 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

