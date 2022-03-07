Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

MDRX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

MDRX opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after buying an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after buying an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,066,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 242,824 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

