Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.15

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.15 and last traded at $128.85, with a volume of 6917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

